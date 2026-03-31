Italy Delays Coal Shutdown to 2038: A Shift in Climate Policy

Italy has announced a significant shift in its energy policy by deciding to postpone the permanent closure of its coal-fired power plants until 2038. This decision, passed by the lower house of parliament, extends the original deadline by 13 years.

The postponement reflects Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government's approach to tackling energy supply challenges amid geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict in Iran. Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin mentioned the potential reactivation of coal plants if the Middle Eastern conflict exacerbates an energy crisis.

The move has sparked criticism from the centre-left opposition and environmental groups, including WWF Italy, which view it as a detrimental step back in the fight against climate change. Italy, which holds the G7 presidency, faces pressure after agreeing to abandon coal in power generation by 2035.