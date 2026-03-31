EU Revisits Energy Crisis Solutions Amid Iran Conflict

The European Union is contemplating reviving energy crisis measures from 2022 as the Iran conflict disrupts energy markets, according to EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen. The move comes as European gas prices soar and the bloc strategizes to mitigate further disruptions. Potential measures include curbing electricity tariffs and taxes to alleviate economic pressure.

Following a virtual meeting of EU energy ministers, Jorgensen highlighted uncertainties surrounding the crisis's duration and depth, echoing responses to the 2022 Russian gas cut. The EU had previously imposed a gas price cap, taxed energy company profits, and aimed to reduce gas demand amid the Ukraine crisis.

With Europe relying heavily on imported fuel, the Iran conflict threatens to impact global energy prices significantly. Particularly concerning is the jet fuel supply, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz presents logistical challenges. Despite assurances of adequate current stockpiles, localized shortages or price volatility remain possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)