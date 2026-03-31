PM Modi's Ambitious Gujarat Visit: Unveiling Major Projects and Future Pathways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind visit to Gujarat on Tuesday saw the launch of transformative initiatives aimed at advancing the state's infrastructure and technological prowess. Chief among them was the inauguration of projects valued at over Rs 20,000 crore, a substantial investment indicative of India's growth trajectory.

In Gandhinagar, Modi unveiled the Samrat Samprati Museum, a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage, especially that of Jainism. This museum, named after Samrat Samprati, showcases India's civilizational traditions through seven unique galleries, offering a deep dive into the nation's spiritual and historical tapestry.

In Sanand, Modi opened the Kaynes Semicon Plant, a pivotal step in India's ambitious semiconductor mission. Projecting a future-ready India, he emphasized the plant's role in the global semiconductor supply chain, amid ongoing challenges due to pandemics and geopolitical conflicts.

The Prime Minister also outlined the progress of the India Semiconductor Mission, which began in 2021, marking a strategic move to position India as a leading player in the semiconductor industry. He highlighted ten ongoing projects across six states, with plans to further expand under Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

Beyond technology, Modi's visit concluded with the inauguration of multiple multimodal developments in Vav-Tharad, including key infrastructure in power, transport, and health sectors. These initiatives reflect a steadfast commitment to propelling India forward on the global stage and enhancing regional prosperity.

In a closing message, Modi reiterated the government's dedication to sustaining the momentum of development, supported by massive budget allocations and continued trust from grassroots to national government levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)