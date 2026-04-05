Libya Rockets Oil Production to Decade-High Level

Libya's oil production has soared to remarkable heights, hitting around 1.43 million barrels per day. This surge marks the country's highest production level in over a decade, according to the head of the National Oil Corporation.

The report was disclosed by the media platform of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity. This increase signifies a pivotal moment for Libya, positioning it more favorably in the global oil market.

The National Oil Corporation's announcement suggests a shift in the region's economic prospects, possibly signaling increased stability and growth for the nation's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)