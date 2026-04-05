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Libya Rockets Oil Production to Decade-High Level

Libya's oil production has surged to approximately 1.43 million barrels per day, the highest level in over ten years, according to the National Oil Corporation's head, as reported by the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity's media platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:36 IST
Libya Rockets Oil Production to Decade-High Level
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Libya's oil production has soared to remarkable heights, hitting around 1.43 million barrels per day. This surge marks the country's highest production level in over a decade, according to the head of the National Oil Corporation.

The report was disclosed by the media platform of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity. This increase signifies a pivotal moment for Libya, positioning it more favorably in the global oil market.

The National Oil Corporation's announcement suggests a shift in the region's economic prospects, possibly signaling increased stability and growth for the nation's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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