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Remembering Devi Lal: The Farmer's Messiah and Architect of Modern Haryana

On the death anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal, leaders paid tribute to the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, highlighting his dedication to the nation's welfare. Recognized as the 'Messiah of Farmers,' Devi Lal's contributions to the modern state of Haryana are revered, inspiring new generations to follow his path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:29 IST
Remembering Devi Lal: The Farmer's Messiah and Architect of Modern Haryana
JJP leaders Dushyant Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala pay tribute to Chaudhary Devi Lal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a heartfelt tribute, Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala, alongside his father Ajay Singh Chautala, saluted the legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal at his memorial in the national capital on his death anniversary. Dushyant emphasized Devi Lal's unwavering commitment to India's welfare, praising his life's dedication to national principles.

'The Messiah of Farmers,' as Devi Lal is affectionately called, played a pivotal role in securing India's independence. His unyielding approach to decision-making for the country's benefit was highlighted by Dushyant, serving as an enduring lesson for contemporary leaders. Dushyant's remarks followed an 'X' post honoring Devi Lal as an ideal leader and Haryana's architect.

Ajay Chautala reiterated the importance of the youth adopting Devi Lal's path, urging for a united resolve to continue his legacy. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini joined in the tributes, praising Devi Lal's transformative impact on the state's formation and growth. Born in 1914, Devi Lal was instrumental in the formation of Haryana and served twice as the state's Chief Minister and as India's Deputy Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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