BJP Marks 47th Anniversary Amidst Calls for a Developed India

On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 47th Foundation Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended warm greetings to party workers, emphasizing the BJP's status as the world's largest political party. Singh commended the party's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on a significant social media post.

The Defence Minister lauded the BJP's dedication to social welfare and inclusive growth, asserting that under Modi, India is progressing firmly towards development. He assured that the party's commitment to public welfare is evident through the policies enacted by the central and state governments, which have gained the trust of Indian citizens.

Singh reminded party members of their responsibility to strengthen their resolve for a developed India, driven by dedication. Tracing its roots from the Jana Sangh, which initiated the BJP's formation, the party has seen significant electoral successes, notably producing two Prime Ministers and winning a record 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)