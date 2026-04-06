Sikkim Struggles: 1,500 Tourists Stranded Amid Road Breach

Following the temporary closure of the Lachen axis in Sikkim, approximately 1,500 tourists, along with 169 vehicles and 79 bikes, find themselves stranded. This disruption stems from a road breach near the Tarum Chu Bridge, prompting coordinated efforts for evacuation spearheaded by Mangan District Collector Anant Jain.

Authorities have charted an alternative evacuation plan through the Dongkya La Pass, situated over 17,000 feet above sea level, directing tourists towards Lachung and Gangtok. Active snow clearance operations along this route aim to facilitate a safe evacuation process.

The closure stems from a breach in road formation, with teams from the District Administration, Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Roads Organisation, and the Indian Army working around the clock. The government has instructed caution and adherence to local guidelines while also recalling a similar incident on March 25 when landslides stranded tourists in Chungthang.

(With inputs from agencies.)