Left Menu

Sikkim Struggles: 1,500 Tourists Stranded Amid Road Breach

Around 1,500 tourists are stranded in Lachen, Sikkim, due to a road breach near the Tarum Chu Bridge. Authorities are working to evacuate them via Dongkya La Pass. Efforts for snow clearance are underway to ensure safe passage. The state government urges caution and adherence to local directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:31 IST
Sikkim Struggles: 1,500 Tourists Stranded Amid Road Breach
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the temporary closure of the Lachen axis in Sikkim, approximately 1,500 tourists, along with 169 vehicles and 79 bikes, find themselves stranded. This disruption stems from a road breach near the Tarum Chu Bridge, prompting coordinated efforts for evacuation spearheaded by Mangan District Collector Anant Jain.

Authorities have charted an alternative evacuation plan through the Dongkya La Pass, situated over 17,000 feet above sea level, directing tourists towards Lachung and Gangtok. Active snow clearance operations along this route aim to facilitate a safe evacuation process.

The closure stems from a breach in road formation, with teams from the District Administration, Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Roads Organisation, and the Indian Army working around the clock. The government has instructed caution and adherence to local guidelines while also recalling a similar incident on March 25 when landslides stranded tourists in Chungthang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Trump's Threats Ignite Iran-Israel Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Trump's Threats Ignite Iran-Israel Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Massive Landslide Strikes Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Restoration Efforts Underway

Massive Landslide Strikes Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Restoration Efforts Underw...

 India
3
BJP's 47th Foundation Day: Celebrating Commitment and Progress

BJP's 47th Foundation Day: Celebrating Commitment and Progress

 India
4
Bats Take Flight: A Symbol of Hope Amidst Ukraine's Turmoil

Bats Take Flight: A Symbol of Hope Amidst Ukraine's Turmoil

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026