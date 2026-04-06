Naidu Unveils Ambitious Andhra Pradesh Water Grid Plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced an ambitious initiative to construct a statewide water grid aimed at enhancing irrigation and ensuring water security. During the Jaladhara programme in Anantapur, Naidu emphasized the government's dedication to finishing the Polavaram Project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. This key project is designed to allow the gravity-based diversion of Godavari waters into the Krishna River, stabilizing the Krishna delta and potentially extending the water supply all the way to Visakhapatnam.

As part of the extensive vision, Naidu plans to redirect approximately 200 TMC of Godavari water towards the Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut. This water will then be channeled through infrastructural projects such as Nallamala Sagar and Veligonda, thereby reserving Srisailam waters for the Rayalaseema region. This strategic move is set to cover every acre of the drought-affected areas with irrigation. The Chief Minister also detailed a long-term strategy to interlink rivers throughout the state, ensuring floodwaters from Srikakulam can nourish arid places like Anantapur. He emphasized the importance of completing crucial projects like Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and Champavathi, and noted the government's approval for a new barrage on the Vamsadhara River.

Additionally, Naidu assured that pending irrigation projects, including the Varikapudisela in Palnadu, the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme in Eluru, and the Veligonda project, will be accelerated to benefit drought-stricken regions such as Prakasam and Markapur. He highlighted that the integrated water grid will be transformative, ensuring equitable water distribution and significantly enhancing agricultural productivity across Andhra Pradesh.