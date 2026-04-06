Valura.ai Revolutionizes Global Investment with AI

Valura.ai, an AI-native global investment platform, has announced a significant onboarding of over 1,000 wealth advisors across India in anticipation of its official launch. This strategic move aligns with a growing AUM pipeline predicted to exceed Rs 3,000 crore in the next 12 to 18 months.

The platform offers access to more than one lakh global securities, ensuring client assets are maintained in local custody within the IFSC at GIFT City, regulated by IFSCA, rather than being managed through offshore brokers. The network of onboarded advisors includes independent financial advisors, registered investment advisors, mutual fund distributors, and chartered accountants.

The pre-launch success reflects a robust demand for reliable global investment infrastructure, especially at a time when India's outbound investments have surged by 67 percent to USD 41.6 billion in FY25. Additionally, the rupee's depreciation of over 8 percent against the US dollar in the past year underscores this trend. Valura.ai is fully IFSCA-registered as a broker-dealer and operates as a regulated investment platform in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)