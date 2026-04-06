Delhi Boosts Education Access with Increased Seats for EWS/DG and CWSN Students

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has executed a computerized lottery for admission to the EWS/DG and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026-27 school year. This process, overseen by Education Minister Ashish Sood, took place at the Old Secretariat and was attended by numerous parents and stakeholders to ensure transparency and fairness.

Minister Sood highlighted the Delhi Government's relentless pursuit of equal educational opportunities for all children. He mentioned the implementation of technological advancements like NIC-developed software and Aadhaar-based verification to root out duplicate and fallacious applications, reflecting a firm commitment to maintaining a fair admission process.

This year saw an increase in the number of participating schools from 2,219 to 2,308, raising seats for EWS/DG from 44,045 to 48,092 and for CWSN from 6,471 to 7,609. Overall, available seats expanded by 5,185 to a total of 55,701, with 1,39,524 applications received, including 1,38,536 under the EWS/DG category. The CWSN category saw completed applications increase from 904 to 988.

Once finalized, the draw results are immutable, ensuring process integrity. Parents' participation bolstered trust in the system, with school allotments made immediately post-draw. Digital verification through mobile devices has reduced the need for repeated school visits.

The subsequent stage of the admission process is to commence in three days. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government reaffirms its dedication to fostering inclusivity, transparency, and equal educational opportunities. (ANI)