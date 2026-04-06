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Desperate Plea from Sultanpur Lodhi: A Mother's Tragic Loss to Drug Addiction

An elderly couple from Sultanpur Lodhi pleas to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save their last surviving son from a severe liver infection after losing four others to drugs. The community urges the government to eradicate the widespread drug issue affecting local youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:49 IST
Desperate Plea from Sultanpur Lodhi: A Mother's Tragic Loss to Drug Addiction
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An elderly couple in Sultanpur Lodhi is making a heartfelt plea to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save their last surviving son, who is bedridden with a severe liver infection. The family has already lost four sons to drug addiction, with the community echoing calls for action against the rampant drug problem.

Manjit Kaur, the mother, shared her grief with the media, appealing for urgent intervention to rid the area of drugs, specifically 'chitta,' which has claimed many lives, including her own children. The family's youngest son, Sonu, is unable to speak or eat, rendering him helpless.

The family and community have demanded that the government implement measures to address drug availability, urging police action against the sale and distribution of drugs. The area's residents are united in their call for decisive action to protect the future generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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