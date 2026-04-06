Romanian Court Lifts Control Measures Against Andrew Tate

In a significant legal development, a Romanian court has lifted the preventative judicial control measures imposed on Andrew Tate, a well-known internet personality. The move comes as Tate faces a criminal investigation on serious charges of human trafficking.

Tate's media team confirmed the court's decision on Monday, noting that it provides him greater personal liberty during the ongoing legal proceedings. Despite the removal of these restrictions, the investigation remains active.

This decision marks a notable turn in the high-profile case, attracting widespread attention from both the public and media alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)