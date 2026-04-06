Record Revenue Recovery: Punjab's Finance Minister Details Year of Enforcement Success

Punjab has achieved unprecedented enforcement outcomes in the financial year 2025-26, according to Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. The state has shifted decisively towards intelligence-driven actions and increased revenue protection.

Massive penalties amounting to Rs 1,383.11 crore were imposed by the State Intelligence and Preventive Units, with Rs 1,137.85 crore already recovered. Inspection-based enforcement was the primary driver behind this success, with significant contributions from road checking operations.

The year 2025-26 saw a transformative increase in the state's detection and revenue recovery capabilities. Noteworthy efforts included uncovering fraudulent networks and registering FIRs for major tax evasion cases. Insightful investigations exposed significant bogus billing networks and illicit transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)