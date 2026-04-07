Reverence Unites: Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Birth Anniversary

The sacred occasion of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary was marked with profound devotion at Guru Ke Mahal in Amritsar, his birthplace. Devotees flocked in large numbers to pay their respects, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) orchestrating extensive arrangements.

Highlighting the event's significance, Bhagwant Singh, Manager of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, shared with ANI that the Prakash Parv celebrations commenced with a Nagar Kirtan from Akal Takht Sahib, moving through bustling bazaars, concluding at Guru Ke Mahal. The day was enriched by the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib and continuous kirtan darbars, complemented by engaging discourses on the Guru's life.

Well into the evening, devoted congregations continued their reverence through Gurmat Samagam, while dazzling Deepmala and fireworks illuminated the skies. Jaswant Singh, a devoted member of the Sangat, expressed the global devotion, highlighting the day as a heartfelt homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, as millions engage in acts of remembrance and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)