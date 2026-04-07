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India's Nuclear Leap: Kalpakkam's Reactor Shines as Tech Triumph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauds the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam for symbolizing India's technological prowess and asserting its position as a global energy leader. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the reactor highlights Bharat's ambition for energy supremacy and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:12 IST
India's Nuclear Leap: Kalpakkam's Reactor Shines as Tech Triumph
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extolled the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, emphasizing its role as a testament to India's technological prowess and national ambition. Adityanath stated that the reactor signifies India's emergence as a global energy leader.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath remarked, 'India enters a new era of nuclear strength. The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam stands as a symbol of our technological excellence and national ambition.' He highlighted how the reactor, leveraging India's abundant thorium reserves, is vital for energy supremacy and long-term self-reliance.

The 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieved its first criticality, marking the point when the nuclear reaction becomes self-sustaining. This technological feat was managed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and built by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd, signaling a significant stride in India's nuclear energy journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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