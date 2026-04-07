India's Nuclear Leap: Kalpakkam's Reactor Shines as Tech Triumph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extolled the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, emphasizing its role as a testament to India's technological prowess and national ambition. Adityanath stated that the reactor signifies India's emergence as a global energy leader.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath remarked, 'India enters a new era of nuclear strength. The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam stands as a symbol of our technological excellence and national ambition.' He highlighted how the reactor, leveraging India's abundant thorium reserves, is vital for energy supremacy and long-term self-reliance.

The 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieved its first criticality, marking the point when the nuclear reaction becomes self-sustaining. This technological feat was managed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and built by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd, signaling a significant stride in India's nuclear energy journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)