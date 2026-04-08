Diplomatic Deadlock: Pakistan Urges U.S. to Extend Iran Deadline

In a significant diplomatic effort, Pakistan has stepped in as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran, urging an extension on a critical deadline. On Wednesday, Islamabad requested that U.S. President Donald Trump grant a two-week extension to the deadline imposed on Iran to lift its Gulf oil blockade.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media platform X to appeal for this extension, highlighting the importance of diplomatic negotiations in resolving the escalating tensions. This request follows an alarming statement by Trump, warning of severe retaliation if Iran does not comply.

As the deadline looms, diplomatic channels remain fraught with uncertainty. Talks have been strained due to recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities, with Pakistan playing a pivotal role in facilitating discussions. However, the likelihood of a consensus remains uncertain.