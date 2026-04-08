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Diplomatic Deadlock: Pakistan Urges U.S. to Extend Iran Deadline

Pakistan has requested a two-week extension from U.S. President Donald Trump on the Iran oil blockade deadline to allow diplomatic efforts a chance. Amid tensions, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeks a peaceful resolution to halt potential conflict. The situation remains tense with no compromise in sight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 02:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 02:13 IST
Diplomatic Deadlock: Pakistan Urges U.S. to Extend Iran Deadline
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In a significant diplomatic effort, Pakistan has stepped in as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran, urging an extension on a critical deadline. On Wednesday, Islamabad requested that U.S. President Donald Trump grant a two-week extension to the deadline imposed on Iran to lift its Gulf oil blockade.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media platform X to appeal for this extension, highlighting the importance of diplomatic negotiations in resolving the escalating tensions. This request follows an alarming statement by Trump, warning of severe retaliation if Iran does not comply.

As the deadline looms, diplomatic channels remain fraught with uncertainty. Talks have been strained due to recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities, with Pakistan playing a pivotal role in facilitating discussions. However, the likelihood of a consensus remains uncertain.

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