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Remembering Mircea Lucescu: A Legend of European Football

Mircea Lucescu, the revered Romanian football coach who achieved notable success with Shakhtar Donetsk and led Romania's national team, has passed away at 80. Known for his tactical brilliance and contribution to Romanian football, Lucescu's legacy is celebrated by UEFA and the global football community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 02:14 IST
Remembering Mircea Lucescu: A Legend of European Football

Renowned Romanian football coach, Mircea Lucescu, has died at the age of 80, according to the Romanian Football Federation. His passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned several decades and made a significant impact on European football.

Lucescu, who was hospitalized recently, ended his tenure as Romania's head coach shortly before his death. His successful 12-year stint at Shakhtar Donetsk added to his reputation, with a record of eight Ukrainian league titles and the UEFA Cup victory in 2009, among other achievements across Europe.

Praising his tactical acumen and developmental prowess, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Lucescu was unparalleled in his ability to shape teams and inspire players. His enduring legacy is underscored by tributes recognizing his influence on and off the field.

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