ICE Officer-Involved Shooting in California: A Dramatic Encounter

In a dramatic confrontation in Patterson, California, ICE officers shot and wounded a man accused of trying to ram an officer with his vehicle, according to acting Director Todd Lyons.

The suspect, identified as a gang member from El Salvador, was reportedly in the U.S. illegally and sought for questioning related to a homicide.

This incident underscores a concerning trend of increased vehicular attacks on ICE officers, with 66 recorded in the latest count, amid heightened tensions around immigration enforcement policies.