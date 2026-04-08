ICE Officer-Involved Shooting in California: A Dramatic Encounter
ICE officers in California shot and wounded a man who allegedly attempted to ram one of them with his car. The suspect, identified as a wanted gang member from El Salvador, was in the U.S. illegally and under investigation for homicide. The incident highlighted rising vehicular attacks against ICE officers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 02:17 IST
In a dramatic confrontation in Patterson, California, ICE officers shot and wounded a man accused of trying to ram an officer with his vehicle, according to acting Director Todd Lyons.
The suspect, identified as a gang member from El Salvador, was reportedly in the U.S. illegally and sought for questioning related to a homicide.
This incident underscores a concerning trend of increased vehicular attacks on ICE officers, with 66 recorded in the latest count, amid heightened tensions around immigration enforcement policies.