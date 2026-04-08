Augusta Echoes: Masters Reckons Without Icons

The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, renowned for its high-stakes drama and historical significance, faces a pivotal moment as it begins without golfing icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for the first time in nearly three decades.

Woods, recovering indefinitely after a recent car crash, and Mickelson, withdrawing due to family-related health concerns, leave a significant void at the tournament where they once captured audiences with breathtaking performances.

The tournament still promises its own brand of excitement, yet the absence of Woods and Mickelson has left fans and fellow golfers contemplating the enduring impact and future trajectory of the sport without its longtime titans.