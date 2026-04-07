Safeguarding Hearts in a Fast-Paced World: Tips and Tech for Better Health

The post-COVID world is witnessing increasing incidents of sudden heart-related fatalities during everyday activities like exercising and dancing. Experts, including Dr. Rahul Chandola, Chairman of the Institute of Heart and Lung Diseases, cite lifestyle factors as key contributors to heart health issues.

Chandola stresses the importance of nutrition, adequate sleep, and stress management in maintaining heart health. Statistics reveal that 50% of heart attacks arise without prior warnings, making regular screenings paramount for those over 40.

Highlighting the shift towards preventive care, Chandola advocates for the use of iLive Connect, a biosensor device that allows comprehensive monitoring of heart health over several days. As traditional tests like ECGs lack comprehensive insight, this advanced tool empowers users with real-time information about their cardiac status.

(With inputs from agencies.)