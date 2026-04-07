Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Action After Tragic Incident in Manipur

In a pointed critique of the central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the tragic incident in Manipur's Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area, where two children were killed. Gandhi lamented the ongoing violence in the state, expressing deep concern over the lack of peace even three years later.

Taking to social media, Gandhi described the incident, in which the children were murdered as they slept in the home of a BSF jawan, as 'heart-wrenching.' He accused the Modi government of being 'desensitized' to the plight of Manipur's children, asserting that these children represent the nation's future.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency for investigation. He condemned the violence, attributing it to elements seeking to disturb peace, and disclosed that extensive security measures, including aerial surveillance, have been deployed to find those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)