Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

Cameroon’s long fight against cholera is taking a more focused turn, as new research identifies the districts most at risk and calls for urgent action. A study by experts from the University of Yaoundé I, the Ministry of Public Health, the World Health Organization, and partner institutions provides a clear picture of where cholera continues to spread and why it remains difficult to control.

Using data collected between 2016 and 2023, the study shows that cholera is not evenly distributed across the country. Instead, it is concentrated in specific regions where living conditions and infrastructure challenges make outbreaks more likely. By analyzing patterns over time, researchers have created a roadmap to help authorities act faster and more effectively.

A Persistent Public Health Threat

Over the eight years, Cameroon recorded more than 24,800 suspected cholera cases and over 900 deaths. This highlights that cholera is still a serious public health issue, despite being preventable and treatable.

Some regions have been hit harder than others. The Far North stands out as the most affected, with repeated outbreaks and high death rates. Other regions, such as the Littoral, South-West, North, and Centre have also faced frequent cases. These areas often struggle with poor sanitation, lack of clean drinking water, and overcrowding, all of which create ideal conditions for the disease to spread.

Why Some Areas Are More Vulnerable

The study makes it clear that cholera is not just a health problem. It is closely linked to poverty, infrastructure gaps, and social challenges. In many high-risk districts, people do not have access to safe water or proper sanitation facilities. In conflict-affected areas, displacement and disrupted services make the situation even worse.

Urban areas are also at risk. Rapid population growth in cities has put pressure on already weak systems, leading to unsafe living conditions in some neighborhoods. These factors together explain why cholera keeps returning to the same places.

A New Way to Identify Priority Areas

One of the most important parts of the study is how it identifies priority districts. Instead of looking only at the number of cases, researchers used a combination of factors. These include how often outbreaks occur, how deadly they are, how strong local health systems are, and how vulnerable communities are.

Based on this approach, 48 districts have been marked as priority areas for action. These districts are home to about 40 percent of Cameroon’s population. Some of them have a history of repeated outbreaks, while others are highly vulnerable even if they have reported fewer cases, possibly due to weak reporting systems.

Rising Outbreaks and Growing Risks

The study also shows that cholera outbreaks are becoming more widespread. Major spikes were seen in 2018, 2020, and especially 2022, when several regions were affected at the same time.

This pattern suggests that current response systems are not strong enough to stop the disease early. Delays in detecting cases, limited testing capacity, and weak coordination between sectors have allowed outbreaks to grow before action is taken.

The Way Forward: Prevention Over Reaction

Experts say Cameroon needs to move from reacting to outbreaks to preventing them. This means improving access to clean water, building better sanitation systems, and strengthening healthcare services.

Better disease tracking is also essential. Faster reporting and improved laboratory testing can help detect outbreaks early and limit their spread. Community awareness and education can also play a key role in preventing infections.

Vaccination can help in the short term, especially in high-risk areas. However, it is not a complete solution. Long-term investments in infrastructure and living conditions are needed to break the cycle of recurring outbreaks.

The study sends a clear message. Cholera can be controlled, but only with strong commitment, better planning, and coordinated action across sectors. By focusing on the most vulnerable districts, Cameroon has a real opportunity to reduce the impact of this disease and protect its communities.