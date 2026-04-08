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India EUS Summit 2026: Pioneering Global Endoscopic Excellence

The India EUS Summit 2026, hosted by S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, attracted leading gastroenterologists globally for a two-day event in Mumbai. This summit highlighted 20 complex Endoscopic Ultrasound procedures and fostered international collaboration. The hospital was recognized as a WEO Expert Training Centre, showcasing India's role in advanced gastroenterological training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:39 IST
India EUS Summit 2026: Pioneering Global Endoscopic Excellence
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The prestigious India EUS Summit 2026 was hosted by S.L. Raheja Hospital in Mumbai from April 4th to 5th, drawing top gastroenterologists from 14 nations, including the USA, France, and Italy. This significant event underscored the hospital's expanding global influence in advanced endoscopic care.

The summit featured the live transmission of 20 complex Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) procedures from the hospital's state-of-the-art endoscopy rooms, demonstrating excellence in advanced technology use. Additionally, it included hands-on training sessions conducted by national and international experts, emphasizing educational growth.

Awarded the WEO Expert Training Centre certification at the event, S.L. Raheja Hospital became Mumbai's first to receive this honor. This distinction allows the hospital to serve as a training hub for doctors globally, further establishing its reputation as a pioneer in gastroenterology.

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