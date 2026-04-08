From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Road projects today are designed using advanced 3D software, but once construction starts, those digital models often become difficult to use. Engineers can see the road clearly in the model, but contractors still struggle to plan day-to-day work, track progress, and control costs. The reason is simple: the model is usually built for design, not for construction.

Most road software creates long, continuous solids. But on-site, roads are built in smaller sections. Different teams work on different layers at different times. One team may be preparing earthworks while another is laying base material. Because the model is not divided the same way the work is done, planners must manually split it. That takes time and often causes data loss.

What the Researchers Created

A research team from the Universitat Politècnica de València (Spain) and the Universidad Francisco de Paula Santander (Colombia) developed a solution to this problem. They built a BIM-based workflow that automatically divides road models into smaller, construction-ready segments.

They used Autodesk Civil 3D and Dynamo, a visual programming tool. The workflow works through Dynamo Player, so users do not need coding skills. They simply choose the road corridor, set the station points or interval length, and run the process.

The system then splits the road solids and adds key information to each segment, including:

Start station (PKStart)

End station (PKEnd)

Time values

Cost values

The original properties of the road solids are preserved, which is important because manual splitting usually causes that information to disappear.

Why This Makes BIM More Useful

Road construction is a linear process. Work happens section by section, not all at once. A single road may have pavement, subbase, base, and asphalt layers, and each layer may be built in different lengths depending on crew speed and site conditions.

The new workflow matches this reality. Splitting the model into smaller sections allows project teams to assign time and cost directly to each segment. This turns a basic 3D model into a practical 5D BIM model, where geometry, schedule, and budget are connected.

Another smart feature is that PKStart and PKEnd are stored as numbers, not text. That means BIM software can use simple rules like “show all segments between 0+200 and 0+400” or “assign this task to everything after station 0+500.” This is much easier than managing hundreds of unique IDs.

Tested on a Real Road Project in Colombia

To prove the workflow works in real conditions, the researchers tested it on a road project in Norte de Santander, Colombia. They selected a one-kilometer rural section with good construction data and no major structures like bridges, so they could focus on pavement and earthworks.

The system divided the road into smaller segments and added time and cost values to each one. Then the model was exported to IFC format and opened in BIM management software.

The results were strong:

The geometry stayed accurate after segmentation

The original properties were preserved

Time and cost were assigned correctly

The process was faster and more reliable than manual work

The researchers also found that the exported IFC files kept the correct volumes, which is important for quantity and cost calculations.

A Practical Step Toward Smarter Road Projects

The research shows that BIM can become much more useful for road construction when the model is built around how work is actually done. Instead of using a static 3D model only for design, teams can now use a segmented model to manage planning, scheduling, and budgeting more accurately.

There are still limits. The method was tested only on single-carriageway roads and did not include bridges, culverts, or retaining walls. But as a starting point, it is a major improvement. It reduces manual effort, lowers the risk of errors, and helps engineers and contractors work from the same reliable data.

In simple terms, this workflow turns road BIM from a design tool into a construction management tool. That is a big step forward for infrastructure projects that need better planning, better cost control, and fewer surprises on site.