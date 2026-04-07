West Bengal Politics: Congress Charts a 'Third Path'
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced the party's decision to contest West Bengal elections independently after 20 years, proposing a 'third path' against TMC and BJP. Accusations against the BJP for cultural nationalism were made, along with promises such as free education for women and filling government vacancies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst the fiercely competitive West Bengal elections, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh declared the party's intention to forge a 'third path' by contesting solo, following two decades of alliances.
In a candid critique, Ramesh accused the BJP of utilizing cultural nationalism tactics, defaming figures like Rabindranath Tagore and altering the electoral roll processes to their advantage.
To solidify its standalone stance, the Congress manifesto promises free education for women until post-graduation and an expedited process to fill government job vacancies, presenting a fresh coin in a landscape dominated by TMC and BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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