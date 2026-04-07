Dollar Dominance as Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amid Hormuz Strait Standoff

The U.S. dollar hovered near its strongest levels in almost 11 months on Tuesday, with investors exercising caution as a U.S. deadline loomed for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk attacks. Ongoing Middle Eastern conflict and the Gulf blockade have surged energy prices, making the dollar the preferred safe haven and boosting its value.

Iran has shown no compliance with U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to open the strait. Analysts, like Chris Turner from ING, suggest that until an official ceasefire or deadline postponement is confirmed, the dollar is likely to retain its strength. Brent crude remained elevated, reflecting the tension.

The market eagerly anticipates U.S. economic data for guidance on Federal Reserve policies, with strong figures possibly indicating rate hikes if energy prices climb again. Meanwhile, the euro gains slightly as traders anticipate multiple rate hikes from the European Central Bank this year, while geopolitical crises affect currency values globally.