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Security Overhaul Ensures Safe Pilgrimage at Mata Vaishno Devi

Authorities conducted a security review at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need for heightened alertness. The review focused on creating a robust security grid, led by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma. Inter-agency coordination and vigilance were reinforced to ensure pilgrim safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:11 IST
Security Overhaul Ensures Safe Pilgrimage at Mata Vaishno Devi
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Authorities conducted a thorough security review at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, ensuring a seamless and safe pilgrimage experience for all visitors. Led by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, officials focused on maintaining an elevated level of alertness and robust security frameworks around the shrine.

The review included inspections of CRPF camps, Joint Check Points, and security pickets along the route to the Bhawan, emphasizing access control, surveillance, and area dominance. Key interactions with officers and personnel facilitated an assessment of operational readiness and enhancements in the Integrated Command and Control Centre systems.

Meetings with the CRPF, Fire and Emergency Services, Medical teams, Disaster Management authorities, and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board aimed to bolster inter-agency coordination. The initiative underscores the critical need for vigilance and cooperation to safeguard pilgrims and ensure their smooth journey.

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