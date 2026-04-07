RPO Bhopal Pioneers Accessibility with Braille and Sign Language Initiatives

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Bhopal has taken a significant step towards inclusivity by launching new accessibility initiatives catering to differently-abled applicants. The efforts, announced on Tuesday, include making passport-related information available in Braille for the visually impaired and producing a series of sign language videos for those with speech and hearing impairments.

Joint Secretary of the Passport Seva Programme and the Chief Passport Officer, B S Mubarak, led the inauguration of these initiatives. In attendance was Regional Passport Officer Shitanshu Chaurasiya. Among the new resources are Braille booklets covering the application process and requirements, along with Braille signage within the office to guide visually impaired visitors.

The sign language video series offers step-by-step guidance through the entire passport process, from biometric enrolment to final application approval. Each video integrates QR codes for direct access to online resources. Mubarak highlighted Bhopal RPO's performance and the new grievance cell dedicated to resolving passport service complaints efficiently as steps towards an inclusive service environment.