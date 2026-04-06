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Visually Impaired Protesters in Shimla Halted: 900-Day Agitation Intensifies

Visually impaired protesters in Shimla, under the Himachal Pradesh Blind and Visually Impaired Association, were stopped by police while marching to the Chief Minister's residence. Protesting for over 900 days for job reservations and pension issues, they demand backlog quotas and criticize discontinued welfare schemes, threatening further agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:56 IST
Visually Impaired Protesters in Shimla Halted: 900-Day Agitation Intensifies
Visually impaired protesters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration, members of the Himachal Pradesh Blind and Visually Impaired Association were intercepted by police on Monday as they attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's residence in Shimla. Their protest, which has now spanned over 900 days, centers on long-standing issues regarding job reservations and inadequate pension policies.

Rajesh Thakur, a prominent leader of the association, expressed frustration over repeated, yet futile, protest efforts. He recounted multiple attempts to draw government attention through rallies at the state secretariat and Vidhan Sabha. 'Despite our persistent protests, we have seen no resolution. Our demands for a backlog quota in government jobs and a sufficient pension remain unmet,' Thakur complained.

Thakur further accused the Sukhu administration of dismantling essential welfare programs previously established under Jai Ram Thakur. Such changes, he insisted, have heightened the challenges faced by the differently-abled community. The protesters have vowed to continue their sit-in and escalate their actions if their demands are ignored, emphasizing their commitment to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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