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GLAAS Welcomes New Co-founder to Drive MSME Credit Revolution

GLAAS, a platform for MSMEs, announced Devesh Sachdev as Co-founder and Managing Director. He invested $5 million into the company. Formerly of Fusion Finance Ltd, Sachdev will help GLAAS capture the growing embedded credit market in India, aiming for a significant share as MSME lending evolves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GLAAS, a pioneering embedded credit infrastructure platform for MSMEs, has announced a significant leadership addition. Devesh Sachdev has joined the company as Co-founder and Managing Director, committing $5 million in investment.

Sachdev, known for scaling Fusion Finance Ltd to an IPO launch in 2022, is expected to leverage his expertise to help GLAAS capture a substantial portion of India's burgeoning embedded credit market.

The company aims to lead the transformation in MSME lending by shifting from traditional models to platform-led distribution, with projections that embedded credit will comprise nearly 25% of lending by 2030. With a newly strengthened leadership team, GLAAS is set to expand its digital platform presence and co-lending partnerships.

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