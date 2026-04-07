GLAAS Welcomes New Co-founder to Drive MSME Credit Revolution

GLAAS, a pioneering embedded credit infrastructure platform for MSMEs, has announced a significant leadership addition. Devesh Sachdev has joined the company as Co-founder and Managing Director, committing $5 million in investment.

Sachdev, known for scaling Fusion Finance Ltd to an IPO launch in 2022, is expected to leverage his expertise to help GLAAS capture a substantial portion of India's burgeoning embedded credit market.

The company aims to lead the transformation in MSME lending by shifting from traditional models to platform-led distribution, with projections that embedded credit will comprise nearly 25% of lending by 2030. With a newly strengthened leadership team, GLAAS is set to expand its digital platform presence and co-lending partnerships.