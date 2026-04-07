GLAAS Welcomes New Co-founder to Drive MSME Credit Revolution
GLAAS, a platform for MSMEs, announced Devesh Sachdev as Co-founder and Managing Director. He invested $5 million into the company. Formerly of Fusion Finance Ltd, Sachdev will help GLAAS capture the growing embedded credit market in India, aiming for a significant share as MSME lending evolves.
- Country:
- India
GLAAS, a pioneering embedded credit infrastructure platform for MSMEs, has announced a significant leadership addition. Devesh Sachdev has joined the company as Co-founder and Managing Director, committing $5 million in investment.
Sachdev, known for scaling Fusion Finance Ltd to an IPO launch in 2022, is expected to leverage his expertise to help GLAAS capture a substantial portion of India's burgeoning embedded credit market.
The company aims to lead the transformation in MSME lending by shifting from traditional models to platform-led distribution, with projections that embedded credit will comprise nearly 25% of lending by 2030. With a newly strengthened leadership team, GLAAS is set to expand its digital platform presence and co-lending partnerships.
ALSO READ
Incentive Scheme Sparks Investment in India's Food Processing Sector
IFC Board Approves Action Plan After CAO Investigation into ABBank Investment of Viet Nam
Andhra Pradesh Rides the Investment Wave with Quantum Valley and Solar Power
Anthropic Eyes Major Investment in Private Equity
India Ascends as Asia-Pacific's Prime Investment Hub