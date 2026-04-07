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Iran's Controversial Proposal: Charging Fees for Strait of Hormuz Passage

Iran proposes charging fees for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace deal. The move follows a blockade and comes amid international concern. While Iran drafts a protocol with Oman, the proposal faces strong opposition, particularly from Gulf states relying on energy exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:52 IST
Iran's Controversial Proposal: Charging Fees for Strait of Hormuz Passage
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In a bold proposal, Iran announced its intention to levy fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy flows, as part of ongoing peace negotiations to end the conflict with Israel and the United States.

Shipping industry experts note that charging passage fees for a natural strait is unprecedented, raising concerns among Gulf states heavily dependent on energy exports through the route. Meanwhile, Iran is negotiating with Oman to draft protocols for the transit.

The international community remains divided, and any military effort to ensure free passage could result in significant conflict against entrenched Iranian forces. China, a key player with strong ties to Iran, could potentially influence outcomes more than other countries.

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