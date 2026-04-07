Goa to Host Esteemed Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 2026

The Goa Legislative Assembly is preparing to host the prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone-VII (West Zone) Conference, scheduled from April 8-10, 2026. Taking place at the scenic Goa Marriott Resort in Miramar, the event will bring together influential parliamentary leaders from across western India.

This three-day conference is focused on enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation and facilitating meaningful dialogues on both regional and national matters. Participants will engage in sessions designed to exchange best legislative practices and collaborate on modern governance challenges. Highlights include two plenary sessions: 'The Role of Young Legislators in Achieving the Goals of a Developed India by 2047,' and 'Priorities of Zone-VII in Trade, Tourism, Urbanisation, Environment, and Coastal Connectivity.'

Apart from formal sessions, there will be networking events, including a welcome dinner on the Mandovi River Cruise on April 8. The inaugural session begins at 10:40 AM on April 9, followed by the Speaker's address. The conference will culminate with a valedictory session on April 10. Prominent figures like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Goa's Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju are among the notable dignitaries attending.

(With inputs from agencies.)