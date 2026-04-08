UMG's Board Reviews Unsolicited Proposal from Pershing Square

Universal Music Group (UMG) has confirmed the receipt of an unsolicited proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management, which has sparked significant interest in the music industry.

The company's board has been tasked with reviewing this proposal and analyzing its potential impact on stakeholders.

Despite the proposal, UMG remains steadfast in its confidence in the strategic direction outlined by its leadership team, headed by Lucian Grainge. Further comments will only be made after the board's thorough evaluation.