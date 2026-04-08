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UMG's Board Reviews Unsolicited Proposal from Pershing Square

Universal Music Group (UMG) has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management. The board plans to review and analyze its implications for stakeholders. Meanwhile, UMG expresses complete confidence in its strategy under the leadership of Lucian Grainge and the management team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:09 IST
UMG's Board Reviews Unsolicited Proposal from Pershing Square
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Universal Music Group (UMG) has confirmed the receipt of an unsolicited proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management, which has sparked significant interest in the music industry.

The company's board has been tasked with reviewing this proposal and analyzing its potential impact on stakeholders.

Despite the proposal, UMG remains steadfast in its confidence in the strategic direction outlined by its leadership team, headed by Lucian Grainge. Further comments will only be made after the board's thorough evaluation.

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