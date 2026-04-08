Pakistan's Diplomatic Gamble: Navigating Tensions Between the U.S. and Iran
Pakistan is attempting to mediate a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran by requesting President Trump extend the deadline for lifting the Iranian blockade of Gulf oil. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the worst energy supply disruption historically, with diplomatic efforts reportedly progressing toward a peaceful resolution.
In a significant diplomatic effort, Pakistan is urging U.S. President Donald Trump to extend a deadline imposed on Iran for lifting its blockade on Gulf oil. The request comes amid heightened U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly requested, via social media, for a two-week ceasefire to allow diplomacy to address the conflict, which has resulted in substantial regional casualties and disrupted global energy supplies.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister has been in talks with regional leaders, while Iran reviews the ceasefire proposal. The situation remains tense as discussions between the U.S. and Iran face derailment risks after attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities.
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