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Diplomatic Bridging: Pakistan's Call to Extend Gulf Oil Deadline

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged U.S. President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for Iran's Gulf oil blockade by two weeks. Pakistan has acted as an intermediary in discussions between Iran and the U.S., but a compromise has not yet been achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:04 IST
Diplomatic Bridging: Pakistan's Call to Extend Gulf Oil Deadline
Shehbaz Sharif

In a crucial diplomatic plea, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, called upon U.S. President Donald Trump to push back the deadline for removing Iran's blockade of Gulf oil by two weeks.

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan finds itself at the center, facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Washington, yet achieving a compromise remains elusive.

Sharif's request was publicly made via a post on X, advocating for this extension to enable diplomacy to advance, while also urging Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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