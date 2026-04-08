Left Menu

Ceasefire Calms Indian Bond Yields as Oil Prices Dip

Indian bond yields eased following a conditional ceasefire between the US and Iran, with the Reserve Bank of India maintaining policy rates. The ceasefire led to a decline in Brent crude prices, alleviating inflation concerns. The RBI's decision aligns with India's need to manage fiscal pressures from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:32 IST
Ceasefire Calms Indian Bond Yields as Oil Prices Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Indian bond yields witnessed a slight decrease of 0.12 percent, primarily driven by a conditional ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. This development soothed the financial markets as it coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep policy rates unchanged.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield, specifically the 6.48 percent GS 2035, fell to 6.92 percent from 7.04 percent. Market sentiment turned positive following the ceasefire, which also led to a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices, reducing imported inflation risks for India.

Brent crude oil is now trading at USD 94.94 per barrel, a decrease from over USD 100 seen in recent days. This is particularly crucial for India as the ongoing West Asia conflict has disrupted energy supplies. The RBI's stance on maintaining a repo rate of 5.25 percent supports the government's fresh inflation target amid increasing fiscal pressures.

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
New Earthset Image Captures Dramatic Climate Changes Since Iconic Earthrise

New Earthset Image Captures Dramatic Climate Changes Since Iconic Earthrise

 United Kingdom
3
Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz

Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz

 United Kingdom
4
Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026