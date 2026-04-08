Ceasefire Calms Indian Bond Yields as Oil Prices Dip

On Wednesday, Indian bond yields witnessed a slight decrease of 0.12 percent, primarily driven by a conditional ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. This development soothed the financial markets as it coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep policy rates unchanged.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield, specifically the 6.48 percent GS 2035, fell to 6.92 percent from 7.04 percent. Market sentiment turned positive following the ceasefire, which also led to a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices, reducing imported inflation risks for India.

Brent crude oil is now trading at USD 94.94 per barrel, a decrease from over USD 100 seen in recent days. This is particularly crucial for India as the ongoing West Asia conflict has disrupted energy supplies. The RBI's stance on maintaining a repo rate of 5.25 percent supports the government's fresh inflation target amid increasing fiscal pressures.