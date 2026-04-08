Fire Erupts in Lavan Island Oil Refinery Amidst Ceasefire
An oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island was attacked on Wednesday, shortly after a ceasefire was announced in the ongoing war. Iranian state television reported firefighters were containing the blaze, with no injuries reported. The identity of the attackers remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Iran
An oil refinery situated on Iran's Lavan Island was targeted in an attack on Wednesday, occurring mere hours following the announcement of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, according to Iranian state television.
The broadcast reported that although the blaze had been ignited, firefighters were effectively working to control and contain the situation. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
Authorities have not disclosed who was responsible for the attack, leaving the perpetrators' identity shrouded in mystery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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