MMTC-PAMP Pioneers Innovative Silver Buyback Program

Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP has initiated what it describes as the industry's first organized buyback program for silver. This initiative includes silver coins, bars, and jewelry, initially launching in seven cities across India.

The service will kick off at specific brand stores and purity verification centers located in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. An expansive rollout across all stores is slated for the next fiscal year.

Customers will have the option to melt and test their silver items using XRF technology while under security surveillance. Payments will be made directly into designated bank accounts based on prevailing market buyback rates, ensuring transparency and security in transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)