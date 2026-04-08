Left Menu

MMTC-PAMP Pioneers Innovative Silver Buyback Program

MMTC-PAMP has launched an industry-first buyback program for silver coins, bars, and jewelry, starting in seven Indian cities. The program allows for melting and testing silver items at purity verification centers, with payment made according to current market rates. A nationwide rollout is planned for next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP has initiated what it describes as the industry's first organized buyback program for silver. This initiative includes silver coins, bars, and jewelry, initially launching in seven cities across India.

The service will kick off at specific brand stores and purity verification centers located in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. An expansive rollout across all stores is slated for the next fiscal year.

Customers will have the option to melt and test their silver items using XRF technology while under security surveillance. Payments will be made directly into designated bank accounts based on prevailing market buyback rates, ensuring transparency and security in transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VinFast: Driving Vietnam's Electric Vehicle Revolution

VinFast: Driving Vietnam's Electric Vehicle Revolution

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: Sunetra Pawar Gears Up for Baramati Bypoll

High-Stakes Showdown: Sunetra Pawar Gears Up for Baramati Bypoll

 India
3
Scandalous Accusations: U.S. VP JD Vance Weighs in on Ukraine-Hungary Tensions

Scandalous Accusations: U.S. VP JD Vance Weighs in on Ukraine-Hungary Tensio...

 Global
4
Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships

Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026