Fujimori Leads in Peru's Heated Presidential Race
Right-leaning candidate Keiko Fujimori is leading Peru's presidential election with 16.6% according to an early exit poll by Ipsos Peru. Leftist candidate Roberto Sanchez is trailing with 12.1%, while center-leftist Ricardo Belmont captures 11.8%. If no candidate surpasses 50%, a runoff will occur on June 7.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:41 IST
- Country:
- Peru
In a pivotal moment for Peru's political landscape, right-leaning candidate Keiko Fujimori has emerged as the frontrunner in the presidential elections, holding at 16.6%, based on early exit polls conducted by Ipsos Peru.
Her closest competitors include leftist candidate Roberto Sanchez, who trails with 12.1%, and center-left candidate Ricardo Belmont, garnering 11.8% of the vote.
The election could extend to a second round on June 7, should no candidate secure the necessary 50% to win outright.