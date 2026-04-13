Fujimori Leads in Peru's Heated Presidential Race

In a pivotal moment for Peru's political landscape, right-leaning candidate Keiko Fujimori has emerged as the frontrunner in the presidential elections, holding at 16.6%, based on early exit polls conducted by Ipsos Peru.

Her closest competitors include leftist candidate Roberto Sanchez, who trails with 12.1%, and center-left candidate Ricardo Belmont, garnering 11.8% of the vote.

The election could extend to a second round on June 7, should no candidate secure the necessary 50% to win outright.