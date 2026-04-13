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Rory McIlroy Triumphs: A Riveting Masters Comeback

Rory McIlroy clinched his sixth major victory at the Masters, narrowly defeating Scottie Scheffler by one stroke. McIlroy, the defending champion, finished with a one-under-par 71, marking him as the fourth repeat winner at Augusta since 2002. His final round was marked by strategic plays and crucial birdies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:58 IST
Rory McIlroy Triumphs: A Riveting Masters Comeback
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Defending champion Rory McIlroy secured his sixth major victory at the Masters by edging out Scottie Scheffler with a one-stroke lead. This triumph makes McIlroy the fourth repeat winner at Augusta National, a feat not achieved since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Throughout the tournament, McIlroy faced fierce competition, starting the final round level with Cameron Young and ahead of Sam Burns by a single stroke. Despite early challenges, McIlroy's strategic plays and timely birdies, particularly on the par-three 12th, proved decisive in his victory.

Scottie Scheffler made a formidable attempt to catch McIlroy in the final stages but ultimately fell just short. Within this competitive field, other notable performances included Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose, and Cameron Young, who all finished tied for third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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