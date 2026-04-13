Cuban President Stands Firm Against US Threats

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has rebuffed the notion of a US military intervention, asserting that the island nation would defend itself with vigor if it came under attack. Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press, Díaz-Canel condemned any potential US aggression, labeling it unjustifiable and detrimental to regional security.

As diplomatic tensions simmer, the Cuban leader underscored Havana's openness to negotiate all matters without demanding ideological shifts. He accused Washington of maintaining a hostile stance against Cuba, despite ongoing, albeit undisclosed, negotiations between the two nations. Díaz-Canel insisted Cuba has no obligation to adjust its political system.

The energy blockade enforced by the US stands at the center of Cuba's current struggles, clamping down on vital resources, including fuel, which have critically impaired public services. Despite President Trump's dismissive remarks on Cuba's leadership and strategy, Russia has delivered crude oil shipments to the island, signaling solidarity amidst the sanctions.