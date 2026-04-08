RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opted to maintain its key policy rate, the repo rate, at 5.25%, in a move seen as a calibrated approach to stabilize the macroeconomic landscape amid global uncertainties. With the ongoing conflict in Iran affecting energy supplies and economic sentiment, experts say the decision underscores the central bank's prudence.

Saurabh Sanyal from Assocham emphasized the RBI's commitment to flexibility in responding to evolving economic situations. Other economists, such as Dipti Deshpande of Crisil, also acknowledge the need for policy buffers and a nimble strategy as the West Asia conflict's impact unfolds.

Economists have noted the RBI's projections of 6.9% GDP growth and 4.6% inflation, suggesting limited chances for rate cuts amid concerns like El Nino affecting inflation. Meanwhile, industry leaders stress that a stable repo rate fosters predictable borrowing costs, enhancing market confidence and long-term investment plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)