Sanjay Malhotra Asserts Confidence in Sustained Low Interest Rates

On Wednesday, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra conveyed optimism about sustaining low interest rates, crediting benign inflationary trends during a post-monetary policy press conference.

Malhotra emphasized India's robust economic conditions while projecting a GDP growth of 6.9% for the current financial year, despite facing external shocks. This cautious stance stems from geopolitical issues, notably the Iran conflict's impact on energy and trade.

The Reserve Bank of India's recent decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25% underscores a vigilant approach amid increasing global uncertainties affecting inflation and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)