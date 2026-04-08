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Empowering Economies: Women Lead India's Credit Revolution

A NITI Aayog report reveals Indian women hold a credit portfolio of Rs 76 lakh crore, 26% of total system credit by 2025. Women's credit activity has surged with a CAGR of 9% since 2017, and commercial credit to women businesses has increased significantly. Digitisation bolsters this credit revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:51 IST
Empowering Economies: Women Lead India's Credit Revolution
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Indian women are taking a significant leap in the credit sector, holding a credit portfolio worth Rs 76 lakh crore as projected by 2025. This reflects 26% of the total system credit, marking a substantial 4.8 times increase since 2017, according to a recent NITI Aayog report.

The report, 'From Borrowers to Builders: Women and India's Evolving Credit Market', highlights the remarkable growth trajectory of credit-active women, which showed a compounded annual growth rate of 9% from December 2017 to December 2025. Credit penetration among women also saw an increase from 19% to 36%, indicating a robust expansion in their financial inclusion.

Particularly notable is the surge in commercial credit to women business borrowers, which registered a CAGR of 31% between 2022 and 2025, far outpacing the overall commercial credit growth. Digitisation is cited as a key enabler, reducing barriers and facilitating a shift from informal to formal credit systems, signaling a promising future for women in the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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