Army Chief Soars in 'Prachand': A Leap in Indigenous Aerospace

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where he took a maiden sortie in the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand.

The sortie underscored the helicopter's operational effectiveness and highlighted India's focus on indigenous defense capabilities amid modern warfare challenges.

The visit marks a pivotal step in showcasing India's advancements in aerospace and its commitment to self-reliance through platforms like the LCH Prachand.

(With inputs from agencies.)