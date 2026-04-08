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Army Chief Soars in 'Prachand': A Leap in Indigenous Aerospace

Gen Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited underscored India's advancements in indigenous aerospace technology. He took a maiden sortie in the LCH Prachand, highlighting its role in modern warfare. The visit reaffirms India's push towards self-reliance in defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:24 IST
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  • India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where he took a maiden sortie in the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand.

The sortie underscored the helicopter's operational effectiveness and highlighted India's focus on indigenous defense capabilities amid modern warfare challenges.

The visit marks a pivotal step in showcasing India's advancements in aerospace and its commitment to self-reliance through platforms like the LCH Prachand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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