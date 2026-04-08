NPS Swasthya: Bridging Retirement Planning with Health Security

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced the second Proof of Concept (POC) for NPS Swasthya. This pioneering initiative aims to blend healthcare funding with retirement planning, serving as a comprehensive solution for financial and health security.

The National Pension System (NPS) Swasthya features collaborations with key partners, including Medi Assist Healthcare Services for technology infrastructure and CAMS KRA for subscriber onboarding and KYC facilitation. The management of pension funds is entrusted to Tata Pension Fund and Axis Pension Fund, while Aditya Birla Health Insurance provides integrated top-up insurance cover.

The launch comes against the backdrop of forecasts that healthcare costs are set to surge at rates far exceeding inflation, thereby threatening financial security for millions in India. NPS Swasthya seeks to address this by allowing subscribers to access up to 25% of their contributions for immediate medical needs, facilitated through the MAven App by Medi Assist Healthcare Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)