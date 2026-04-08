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Underwhelming Phase One: PM-KUSUM's Shortfall in Solar Irrigation

Phase one of India's PM-KUSUM scheme failed to meet its solar energy targets, according to a report by CEEW, CSTEP, and IISD. The report highlights insufficient solarization of pumps and grid-connected plants, citing issues like low awareness and financial hurdles as reasons for the underachievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:51 IST
Underwhelming Phase One: PM-KUSUM's Shortfall in Solar Irrigation
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The initial phase of India's flagship solar programme, PM-KUSUM, has underperformed, a recent report reveals. Launched in 2019, the scheme aimed to advance solar energy in agriculture but fell short of its objectives.

The analysis, compiled by CEEW, CSTEP, and IISD, highlighted major underachievement in two critical components. Component A, which envisions small-scale solar plants on farmers' land, achieved only 8.4% of its 10,000 MW target. Meanwhile, Component C-FLS, targeting solarization of existing grid-connected pumps, reached just 38.2% of its goal.

The hindrances included low farmer awareness, land and grid limitations, and institutional bottlenecks. Anas Rahman from the IISD emphasized the need for improved tariff designs, grid readiness, and payment securities to ensure sustainable solar irrigation as the scheme moves forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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