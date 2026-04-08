Mol Group's $500 Million Oil Deal with the U.S.

Hungarian energy conglomerate Mol Group has made headlines with its recent acquisition of crude oil amounting to $500 million from American sources, as reported by the White House on Wednesday.

This transaction highlights a significant international business maneuver, underscoring the economic ties between Hungary and the United States.

The announcement coincided with a pivotal visit to Hungary by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, marking a momentous occasion in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.