Mol Group's $500 Million Oil Deal with the U.S.
Hungarian energy company Mol Group has secured a $500 million deal, purchasing crude oil from American firms. This announcement was made by the White House following U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to Hungary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:59 IST
Hungarian energy conglomerate Mol Group has made headlines with its recent acquisition of crude oil amounting to $500 million from American sources, as reported by the White House on Wednesday.
This transaction highlights a significant international business maneuver, underscoring the economic ties between Hungary and the United States.
The announcement coincided with a pivotal visit to Hungary by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, marking a momentous occasion in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.
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