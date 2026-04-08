Hungary Expands Defense Arsenal with $700M HIMARS Purchase

In a major defense procurement move, Hungary plans to acquire $700 million worth of HIMARS rocket systems from the United States. The announcement was made by the White House on Wednesday.

The deal marks a significant step in Hungary's military modernization efforts, underscoring the strengthening defense ties between Hungary and the U.S.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to Hungary provided the impetus for this strategic defense procurement, signaling a new phase of collaboration between the two nations.