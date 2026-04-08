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Hungary Expands Defense Arsenal with $700M HIMARS Purchase

Hungary is set to acquire $700 million worth of U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems, according to a White House announcement. This development follows U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to Hungary, highlighting strengthened defense relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:04 IST
Hungary Expands Defense Arsenal with $700M HIMARS Purchase
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  • United States

In a major defense procurement move, Hungary plans to acquire $700 million worth of HIMARS rocket systems from the United States. The announcement was made by the White House on Wednesday.

The deal marks a significant step in Hungary's military modernization efforts, underscoring the strengthening defense ties between Hungary and the U.S.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to Hungary provided the impetus for this strategic defense procurement, signaling a new phase of collaboration between the two nations.

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