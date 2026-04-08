US Backs Hungary's Nuclear Leap

The United States has taken a significant step in supporting Hungary's energy ambitions by sponsoring an engineering study to facilitate the deployment of new small modular reactors. This initiative was revealed by Vice President JD Vance's office during his recent visit to Budapest.

The engineering study marks a crucial advancement, enabling Hungary to explore the purchase and construction of up to 10 small modular reactors. This development signifies a potential shift in Hungary's energy landscape, leveraging the benefits of cleaner and more efficient nuclear power.

With the backing of the US, Hungary is poised to enhance its energy infrastructure, contributing to broader objectives of sustainable energy production and reduced carbon emissions. The collaboration underscores the ongoing energy partnerships and technological exchanges between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)